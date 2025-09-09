{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Farewell to judge and owner of some of Carl Hester's rides, with an 'extraordinary passion for horses'

Eleanor Jones Eleanor Jones

    • Listed dressage judge and joint owner of some of Carl Hester’s top horses Ann Patricia Cory passed away unexpectedly on 11 August, aged 86.

    Ann, born in May 1939, in Kent, had an extraordinary passion for horses. Her love of horses started from a young age; she would load her bicycle on the train and set off to the stables. Ann belonged to the local branch of the Pony Club and won many competitions.

    Later, Ann moved to Surrey and had two children, son Simon and daughter Sarah, who rode and competed in dressage and eventing at a young age.

    Ann also bred several horses in her lifetime, which gave her immense pleasure. For many years she drove around the country as a listed dressage judge.

    Ann was a long-standing friend and supporter of Carl Hester and had joint ownership in a few of his horses, including Dolendo and Hawtins Delicato. This friendship lasted a lifetime; it was a major part of Ann’s life and gave her so much happiness. Ann was an extremely keen supporter of both dressage and eventing, following and travelling to European and World Championships, and Olympic Games around the world

    Her funeral will be held at Guildford Crematorium, Surrey, on Thursday, 11 September at noon.

    H&H news editor
    Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.
