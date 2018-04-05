Supermarket to offer riding lessons to grocery shoppers

Fancy picking up a riding lesson while doing your online food shop?

Well aspiring equestrians can now add it to their shopping lists as Aldi launches discounted lessons alongside its new Specialbuy horsey clothing range.

The supermarket is offering 30% off private lessons at two riding schools as part of its “Rein It In” campaign to encourage people to return to riding or introduce their children to the sport.

Aldi, which is also the official food supplier to Team GB, has linked with Summerhouse Equestrian in Gloucester and Parbold Equestrian in Lancashire to offer private lessons from £21.

“We have seen an increased interest in our lessons over the years, but historically, it has been seen by many as an expensive hobby,” said Parbold Equestrian owner and instructor Nicola Bennett.

“We know that riding is now losing the ‘elitist’ tag and is more affordable, and Aldi’s partnership will encourage people of all ages to come and have a go, or return to riding. Who knows, maybe we will find a budding international event rider to join our team!”

The discounted lessons will be available to buy online from 9am on 8 April — there will be a limited number, which will be sold on a first-come first-served basis.

Aldi’s latest equestrian range is available to pre-order and will be in stores from Sunday (8 April).

Article continues below…

You might also be interested in:

“At Aldi, we believe that cost should never lead to compromise,” added Julie Ashfield, joint managing director for corporate buying at the supermarket.

“Our competitively priced equestrian clothing ranges have proven extremely popular in the past, and this year, we want to go one gallop further in making horse riding more accessible for all.

“By offering discounted riding lessons for all the family, we hope that parents across the UK will be able to introduce their children to the sport, or have a go themselves.”

A 30-minute private lesson at Summerhouse will cost £25.20 for adults and £23.30 for children, and at Parbold this will be £21 for adults or children.

These can be booked at www.summerhouseequestrian.com/aldi and www.parboldequestriancentre.co.uk/aldi

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday