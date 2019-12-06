Aintree welcomes first female clerk of the course as key Grand National figure moves on *H&H Plus*

The new clerk of the course for Aintree has been revealed as Andrew Tulloch prepares to step down after 24 years.

You might also be interested in:

*Black Friday week special offer* Save 50% on Horse & Hound Take advantage of our sale on Horse & Hound magazine subscriptions today 9 things you might not know about Grand National hero Tiger Roll On Saturday 6 April 2019, Tiger Roll achieved legendary status by becoming the second horse to win two Grand Nationals How should the Grand National fences be ridden? H&H finds out… Ever wondered how the Grand National fences should be ridden? We find out...