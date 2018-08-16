‘Great horsemanship’: Britain and Australia claim joint victory in Mongol Derby

A British rider has won the world’s “longest and toughest” race.

Annabel Neasham, from Oxfordshire, was the joint winner of the 2018 Mongol Derby.

The 27-year-old crossed the finish line alongside Australia’s Adrian Corby at 1.25pm on 15 August.

The pair completed the race in just over six days, facing monsoon rain, fog, heat and floods.

“People say when they finish, they could easily do another 1,000km, well…I think I’m good with this,” said Annabel, who has evented up to two-star level and now works as racing manager to Ciaron Maher in Melbourne.

Adrian was a last-minute entry to the race, stepping in at the last minute to take Ciaron’s place.

“We’ve seen great horsemanship from both [as well as] clear vet cards,” said a spokesman for the Mongol Derby.

“At every station Adrian carried both saddles in giving the horses a break while Annabel dumped the remains of their hydration packs on their horses to cool them down.”

A total of 43 riders started the race on 6 August and the majority of riders are expected to finish either on or before 17 August.

The route recreates the world’s first long-distance postal transmission system, set up by Chinggis Khaan in 1224.

Riders cross the Mongolian steppe on semi-wild horses and change steeds every 40km.

There is no marked course and horses are inspected by vets at each of the 25 stations en route to ensure they have been well treated.

