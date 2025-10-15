A young rider puts her pony before her dream and other things the horse world is talking about





Horse first

A young showjumper who instinctively put her pony first and her Horse of the Year Show ambitions to one side has won respect and praise. Annabel Widdowson, 10, pulled up Whinney Lass after a stumble in the Enablelink Ltd 128cm championship; although the superstar mare regained her footing, the young rider jumped off, patted her and led her out. “It was heartbreaking but it’s so lovely what she did has been recognised,” her mother Kathleen told H&H. “She said [Whinney] felt like she was almost panicking a bit, so she just got off and gave her a cuddle, it’s as simple as that. We were just blown away by her maturity.”

Read the full story

The value of horses proved.

Groundbreaking research has been able to put an annual social value of £1.2bn on equestrianism. British Equestrian (BEF) revealed figures found through a long-term project, at a launch event this month, explaining how these could be used to benefit the industry. “Horses change lives,” said BEF CEO Jim Eyre. “This is a truism for us in the know, but how do we prove it and articulate it to those that don’t? Today we’ll be putting the numbers and personal stories together, to give you that evidence.” Guests heard not only the figures and details of the research but also personal experiences of those whose lives have been profoundly changed by horses.

Read more

Prescription medication

Irish showjumper Darragh Kenny has been provisionally suspended after a human anti-doping test relating to treatment he was prescribed for a medical condition. The test, taken at the European Championships in July, was positive for a prohibited medication, which Darragh explained was part of treatment he has been taking under medical supervision for ADHD. Darrah said he is “cooperating fully with the FEI and the International Testing Agency to clarify the circumstances surrounding this case”, and stressed that he had no intention of gaining any competitive advantage; his only aim was to “responsibly address a medical condition under professional guidance”.

Find out more

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now