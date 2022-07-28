A tiny pony on the Hickstead Derby bank and other things the horse world is talking about





Derby day

There was a feast of top showjumping action at the Royal International Horse Show yesterday but one sight that may not have been expected was a 12.2hh pony on top of the famous Derby bank. Moyralla Bob and Christina Cotton had started the Pro Ponies UK BS winter 128cm championship in fine style but things went awry when 12-year-old gelding Bob took a mighty leap at a big oxer near the entry. Christina was unshipped — and unhurt — and Bob took it upon himself to gallop round the International Arena, expertly evading capture. He then decided to emulate the likes of Shane Breen’s 2022 Derby winner Can Ya Makan and trotted happily to the top of the bank.

Best horses

It was a “pretty perfect” wedding for eventer Georgie Spence and Toby Goss, who married on 23 July in front of family and friends — and two special equine guests. Georgie’s retired five-star horse Wii Limbo and current top ride Halltown Harley joined Georgie and Toby for a photo. “They’re my two best boys and so special to me, so although Toby wasn’t so keen on doing that photo, I wanted a picture with them on my day,” she said.

Social licence and social media

In her latest H&H column, Pammy Hutton reflects on social licence, social media and the importance of appreciating the smaller things. Considering issues such as whip use and blood rules, and how news is spread, Pammy says “…if social media was shut down tomorrow, the problems of life wouldn’t vanish overnight. So we must learn to make it work for us positively, particularly when it comes to promoting and protecting horse sports.”

