A spectacular catch, Oliver Townend signs ‘official rider’ deal, and more things the horse world is talking about





1. An amazing catch

Jaymee McCauley performed a remarkable catch, after friend Rachael Runnacles parted company with horse Misty while out with the East Essex. Jaymee and her horse Lockdown, so called because he was a pandemic purchase, cantered alongside the loose Misty, and Jaymee grabbed hold of her reins.“Unfortunately, someone had cut across my friend as she went to jump the fence; the horse decided to evade it and poor Rachael hit the post, so I went over the jump but she was on the floor. So I thought ‘Oh dear, better try to catch the pony’!” said Rachael.

2. ‘One nation, one vote’

The way horse sport makes decisions is back in the spotlight, with debate over the ‘one nation, one vote’ system. This is the final stage in how all major decisions and all rule changes are made in international horse sport, so it is a crucial cog in equestrian sport’s wheel. It is hugely important as it shapes horse sport’s future. The debate focuses mainly on whether it is the fairest and best way to make decisions, given the number of horses and riders competing across the world are not equally distributed in either number – or level – across member federations. Should nations that have never had a horse or rider in contention for an Olympic place be able to influence massive decisions on Olympic format? It’s a hot topic and one we are likely to be hearing more about.

3. Oliver Townend and Caunton Stud

The eventing world number one has signed with Caunton Stud as its official rider, in a move hoped to put equestrianism on a par with mainstream sports. Stud founder Victoria Wright said it is about “daring to do something different”. “Godolphin signed Will Buick, Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Mercedes signed Lewis Hamilton – it should be no different for studs or for owners to create their own teams,” she added.

