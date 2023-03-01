A showjumping clone, reining boosting dressage and other things the horse world is talking about





A cloned superstar

A clone of the late showjumping stallion Pacino is a “carbon copy” of the original horse, his owner says, as he turns three this year. H&H spoke to Clem McMahon, who bought Diamant De Semilly stallion Pacino as a three-year-old and enjoyed huge success for Ireland. But Pacino became ill and died aged nine, a decade ago. Clem now has Pacino II, and he says the similarities between them are “uncanny”.

Read more about Pacino II

It’s reining men

An unorthodox training regime has helped propel Dutch dressage rider Dinja van Liere into the big time. Dinja and Hartsuijker won the grand prix at the Commercial Bank CDI Al Shaqab last weekend, on 75.15%. For the past four years, Dinja has been training with reining champion Rieky Young, which is an unusual path for an elite dressage rider. However, the two disciplines have an alliance, especially in the Netherlands – Anky van Grunsven switched to reining after retiring from international dressage.

Read more about the reining training

Post-Brexit travel issues

In his H&H column this week, former top showjumper Graham Fletcher proposes possible new approaches to tackle the issues experienced by riders and horse travelling to the continent since Brexit. “While I appreciate the efforts being made, I believe we need a fresh approach to solving this problem – my point being that international competition horses should be treated differently from general goods and livestock,” Graham says.

Read the full column

