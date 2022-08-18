



Experts working on potential vaccine shortage situation

Owners have been urged not to panic, nor change their practices, as experts monitor the potential impact of a shortage of equine flu vaccinations. The British Equine Veterinary Association, British Equestrian and the British Horseracing Authority are working together on the issue. The organisations had been aware of “minor interruptions to the supply” of the vaccines this year, but a “significant, pan-European logistical problem being experienced by [manufacturer] Boehringer Ingelheim has raised the prospect of a further reduction in supplies in the coming months”. David Rendle, chair of BEVA’s health and medicines committee, told H&H there are so many variables around supply, and what manufacturers can do – it takes about six months from starting the process to get vaccine to the vets – it is difficult to make solid predictions on when supplies will return to normal. “But everyone is working on it,” he said.

2. An essential app for riders and rural communities

Two riders have highlighted the role the What3words app played in helping emergency services find them quickly, after they fell while riding alone this year. In the What3words app, the world is divided into 3x3m squares, each of which has a unique three-word combination, which can be given over the phone to emergency services so they can pin-point your location. “I was so relieved I had it; you never think that stuff like this can happen but it’s really important to have the app just in case, especially if you like to go out on adventures on your own,” said Rachel Moyes, who was injured in a hacking fall in June.

3. Brilliant worlds, and Olympic format

WIlliam Funnell shares his insight from the other side of the fence at the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships this week, which he was attending in the role of coach to Joe Stockdale rather than as a rider this year. He takes a look back at the high-octane competition, and asks why can’t this format be used at the Olympics. “Friday night’s World Showjumping Championships medal decider was one of the most exciting team competitions I’ve ever seen. With only 10 teams, in a great time slot for people to sit down and watch, plenty of twists and turns and it all coming down to the final team riders, it made for great viewing; it was a great shot in the arm for Nations Cup team competition,” he says. “When it works so well, you have to ask, “Why don’t we have that format at the Olympics? Why do we need to tinker with something so successful?”

