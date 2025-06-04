A British world one-two-three, a top mare gives birth and other things the horse world is talking about





New number one

Harry Meade is the new eventing world number one rider, the first time he has topped the rankings. He leads an all-British podium; Tom McEwen stays in second place and Ros Canter is third. “It’s a great honour to be world number one, and a real milestone,” said Harry, who finished third and fourth at Defender Kentucky in April, and fourth and sixth at Badminton in May. “It’s particularly rewarding for the wider team behind me – they are so invested, and their hard work and support has led to this. I’m proud of all of them.”

“Bambi on ice”

Laura Tomlinson’s superstar mare Rose Of Bavaria (Betty) has given birth to a colt by Viva Gold – six weeks overdue. The Olympic gold medal-winning rider said the foal “looks like Bambi on ice”; he has inherited his long legs from his dam, who is revelling in being a mum for the first time. “She was a bit squeaky at first with the whole breastfeeding situation – I felt her pain – but now she’s completely in love with him,” Laura told H&H. “She’s very protective and very in love.” Betty, 15, retired from top-level sport last year, having had international grand prix success and represented Britain with Laura on a Nations Cup team.

Junior special

The H&H team is delighted to have published the first junior special, in this week’s edition of the magazine (5 June). Young riders aged between 14 and 18 have 36 pages dedicated to them this week, as part of efforts to inspire the next generation of equestrians. “There’s a lot of good feeling and goodwill around this junior special,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins. “The riders we have put young readers’ questions to have come back to us in a flash, some adding how thrilled they are that H&H is producing a special magazine for young enthusiasts, and others saying how much they love to have the opportunity to help and engage with the next generation of riders and horse lovers.”

