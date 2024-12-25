‘A better future for all horses’: welfare charity looks to 2025 with ‘hope, determination and commitment’

World Horse Welfare has reflected on a “monumental year” as it looks ahead to 2025 with “hope, determination and commitment”.
In World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers’ annual Christmas message he reflected on the charity’s work during 2024, and shared a positive update on the “Dover 26” – the group of horses and ponies rescued from an overloaded transporter in Kent in February.
“It’s been an incredibly busy and sometimes challenging year for us here at World Horse Welfare. But ultimately it’s been a hugely monumental one,” said Mr Owers.
“In May Britain’s bill to ban the live exports to slaughter finally became law, a huge milestone and a defining moment in our nearly century-long and founding campaign.
“Alongside the banning of the legal movement of horses to slaughter, I’m delighted to say that several of the illegally smuggled horses, known as the Dover 26, have now found loving new homes and the rest, are making great progress.”
Mr Owers added that while the group’s story was “tough to hear”, their “legacy has been profound” in enabling the charity to highlight this terrible trade and to call for better legislation to protect vulnerable horses.
“With the invaluable support of our friends; fellow charities, experts, and advocates, we’ve continued to drive forward Ada Cole’s mission to be the horses’ voice,” he said.
“To put it simply, none of this would have been possible without you – our extraordinary supporters. Once again we want to say a massive thank you, for enabling us to do the work that needs to be done to ensure we work towards a world where every horse is treated with respect, compassion and understanding.”
Mr Owers said as the charity reflects on the year, it is reminded of Ada’s final words, “The work must go on”.
“There is still much to do but we’re looking forward to facing 2025 with hope, determination and commitment to creating a better future for all horses,” he said.
“For now, from us all here at World Horse Welfare two-legged and four, we wish you a very merry Christmas and a happiest of new years.”
- To stay up to date with all the breaking news throughout major shows such as London International and more, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website
You may also be interested in:
‘They deserve a second chance’: horses found crammed into transporter at Dover looking for new homes
26 ‘frightened and vulnerable’ horses intercepted during attempt to ‘smuggle’ some out of the UK
Subscribe to Horse & Hound magazine today – and enjoy unlimited website access all year round