‘I don’t mind being beaten by him’: Best friends do a one-two in amateur riding horse championship





For the second consecutive time, electrician Glen Allen captured the amateur riding horse tri-colour at the 2021 Royal International Horse Show (RIHS), making his journey from Cumbria well worth the effort.

His ride was the stunning Greylands Amois eight-year-old Greylands Ace High (Ace) who came through from the small division and was making his first of three 2021 Hickstead appearances after also qualifying for the open riding horse and intermediate show riding type finals held later in the week.

In 2019, Glen took the same title here with his former ride Helsington Tailor Made who retired from the show ring at the end of that season.

“Ace is a pretty chilled horse in general,” said Glen, of his Team Helliwell-produced gelding who was bought just backed directly from the Greylands stud. “He gave me a great ride today.”

“We’re just delighted,” added Glen’s grandmother Kath. “ Glen absolutely adores Ace and we’re so proud of them both.”

Reserve was fellow northerner Callum Potts, another former winner of this title, aboard his grandfather Ian Darcy’s 13-year-old small Westerdale Regal Max.

Max is based with Jack and Harry Moore in Cheshire and Callum runs his own car detailing business. Max has been a big winner for Callum and Ian, previously winning as an intermediate at both the RIHS and Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

“Glen is one of my best mates so being beaten by him isn’t too bad,” said Callum.

Winner of the amateur large class was Clare Judge piloting her home-bred RIHS debutante Bowerhall Blue Moon. The Up With The Lark eight-year-old is out of Clare’s mare Little Gem, who won the same class here 20 years ago for Clare.

