‘Teamwork at its best’ as 17hh 800kg horse stuck neck-deep in bog is lifted free





It was a case of “teamwork at its best” in Herefordshire yesterday (3 September) as 800kg Belgian draught horse Ruby was rescued from a bog.

The 17hh mare was stuck neck-deep but her rescuers worked together to lift her out, uninjured and “in good health”.

A spokesperson for Bromyard Fire Station, part of Hereford & Worcester Fire and Rescue Service, said its large animal rescue team and firefighters from Wyre Forest Fire Station were called to Ruby’s rescue.

“Ruby had got through the electrical fencing and into a bog, and was unable to get out,” the spokesperson said. “The owner had called for a local farmer to come with his teleporter and a vet from Severn Edge Equine Vets. On arrival the fire crew found Ruby up to her neck in the bog; straw was placed in front her and pushed down to try and give her something to stand on and hopefully get out but she was already very tired and wasn’t able to.”

The rescue team made a plan to lift the mare out; the spokesperson said it was a difficult task to get strops round Ruby’s body.

“But after some time the crews were successful,” he said. “Once the front and rear strops were in place and spills harness fitted front and rear, Georgie the vet sedated Ruby to keep her calm during the lifting process. She was lifted clear of the bog and carried to a place of safety; she was allowed to stand in the lifting harness for a time to find her legs again.

“The harness was released and she was walked back to her stable where Georgie could give her a thorough health check; she confirmed that Ruby was uninjured and in good health and will be fine after a good rest.

“Thanks to everyone that was involved in this rescue, teamwork at its best delivering a brilliant result for Ruby.”

