10forTim runners smash target to raise +£50,000 at Hickstead

Hickstead runners smashed their fundraising target to raise £51,894 for the Tim Stockdale Foundation.

Top riders joined Pony Clubbers, journalists including a team from H&H, members of the on-site security team and many others to take part in the #10forTim relay at the All England Jumping Course.

The race was held following the Bemer British Speed Classic on Saturday (27 July) at the Royal International Horse Show in memory of Tim Stockdale, who died from stomach cancer in November.

“Hickstead was the scene of one of Tim’s best career moments, winning the Longines BHS King George V Gold Cup in 2010 with Fresh Direct Kalico Bay,” said Hicsktead director Lizzie Bunn, who came up with the idea for the challenge.

“As such we felt it was important to hold an event in his memory, and so the #10forTim run was born.”

Tim’s wife Laura, and their two sons Joe and Mark, set up the foundation to support young people in the three sports he loved best — golf, cricket and showjumping — as well as other causes.

Pippa and William Funnell, Guy Williams, Jessica Springsteen, Laura Kraut, Holly Smith, Harriet Nuttall, Will Biddick and numerous Whitakers were among the runners.

Runner from WH Security gave themselves the extra challenge of carrying fire horses and a stretcher of haylage bales while they raced.

Laura Stockdale, Joe Stockdale and Tim’s twin brother Ivan also ran.

The team from Equine America crossed the finish line first and hundreds of Hickstead fans lined the route to cheer on the runners.

“The name of Tim’s autobiography was ‘There’s no such word as can’t!’ – and that was an ethos he lived by, and always inspired in others,” said Lizzie.

“We feel that ethos was very appropriate for the #10forTim run – not all the participants were enthusiastic runners or athletically built, and we set a considerable total fundraising target of £50,000, but everyone rose to the challenge and I’m delighted to say we exceeded our target on the night, with donations still coming in.”

