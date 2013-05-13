Lucinda Fredericks launches new business

Event rider Lucinda Fredericks has launched a new business, Lucinda Fredericks Equestrian Ltd, and website.

The aim is to build on Lucinda’s success, looking ahead to the World Equestrian Games next year and the Rio Olympics in 2016.

She will retain her existing staff, and continue to offer livery and training facilities at her base at Rosegarth, Wiltshire.

“It’s an exciting new venture for us all and we look forward to a successful future at Rosegarth and at competitions,” said Lucinda, who represented Australia in the last two Olympics, winning team silver in Beijing 2008.

“I have fantastic backing from my team, owners and sponsors — I am very grateful for all their support.”

Lucinda’s husband Clayton, who is now based in Florida where he is coach to the Canadian eventing team, has a separate company, Fredericks Equestrian International.

The company Team Fredericks, which formerly focused on both riders, deals with the foal syndicate and will still be run by Clayton and Lucinda.

Visit: www.lucindafredericks.com