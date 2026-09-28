‘He abused his position to intimidate her’: 77-year-old jailed for historic sexual assault at equestrian yard

Geoffrey Green has been sent to prison for four years, for the assault in the 1990s

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A 77-year-old man has been jailed for the sexual assault of a young woman more than 30 years ago.

Geoffrey Green, who at the time was well known in the equestrian industry, offended in the early 1990s, at the yard he ran in the Garstang area of Lancashire.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.