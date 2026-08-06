Jail for man who raped woman as she slept at Royal Windsor after the show

Ryan Dinnage has been imprisoned having been convicted of rape

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Ryan Dinnage mugshot
(Image credit: Thames Valley Police)

A woman who was raped as she slept in her caravan after Royal Windsor Horse Show (12-15 May, 2022) has been praised for her strength and courage as her attacker has been jailed, over four years later.

Ryan Dinnage, of Caithness Walk, Croydon, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on 30 July. The 32-year-old had been convicted of one count of rape, in a unanimous jury verdict, on 8 June at the same court. He was found not guilty of two other charges.

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Eleanor Jones
Eleanor Jones
News editor

Eleanor is an experienced journalist who spent over eight years working for local and national newspapers before joining H&H as news editor in March 2016. Passionate about equine welfare and exposing the truth, Eleanor has reported on all aspects of the industry, from Brexit to anti-bullying campaigns, and from dressage rules to mules. Her sport of choice is showjumping, in which she competes her own horses, and she also enjoys reporting at local jumping shows through to international championships.