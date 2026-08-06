Jail for man who raped woman as she slept at Royal Windsor after the show

A woman who was raped as she slept in her caravan after Royal Windsor Horse Show (12-15 May, 2022) has been praised for her strength and courage as her attacker has been jailed, over four years later.

Ryan Dinnage, of Caithness Walk, Croydon, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on 30 July. The 32-year-old had been convicted of one count of rape, in a unanimous jury verdict, on 8 June at the same court. He was found not guilty of two other charges.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police (TVP) said that in the early hours of 16 May, 2022, Dinnage entered the victim’s caravan while she was asleep and raped her. The offence was reported to police that day and Dinnage was arrested on 17 May.

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“During police interviews, Dinnage initially denied any sexual activity with the victim,” a TVP spokesperson said. “However, forensic evidence linked him to the offence and he later changed his account, claiming that any sexual activity had been consensual.

“Investigators also uncovered digital evidence from Dinnage’s mobile phone, which contradicted his account and placed him in the vicinity of the victim's caravan at the time of the offence.”

Ryan Dinnage charged

Dinnage was charged in March 2025.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Arshid Ali said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed down, which reflects the seriousness of this offence.

“Thames Valley Police takes all reports of sexual offences extremely seriously, and we remain committed to investigating these offences thoroughly and bringing those responsible to justice.

“This has been a long and difficult process for the victim, spanning more than four years. I hope that the sentence handed down provides her with a sense of closure and allows her to begin moving forward with her life.

“I would like to thank her for the courage and strength she has shown throughout the investigation and court proceedings.”

Ryan Dinnage was sentenced to eight years and six months in prison. He had been acquitted of one count of sexual assault and one of causing a female to engage in non-penetrative sexual activity.

Anyone who has been a victim of rape or sexual assault can report it to police by calling 101 or making a report online. If a crime is in progress, call 999.

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