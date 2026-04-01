Time to stand up and be counted as consultation opens on how to ban trail-hunting





We knew the moment was coming – now it is here, and time for trail-hunting supporters to “stand up and be counted”.

The Government has launched its promised consultation on how – not whether – to ban trail-hunting, which critics have described as “an attempt to distract from the real problems”.

The consultation runs until 18 June, and the Future for Hunting campaign, a joint initiative between the Countryside Alliance and the British Hound Sports Association (BHSA) has put together a suggested response, completing which will also contact the respondent’s MP.

Trail-hunting ban: have your say

“We are proud to have established the Future for Hunting campaign, working in partnership with the Countryside Alliance, to fight these unjustified, disproportionate and deeply damaging proposals,” BHSA managing director Olly Hughes told H&H. “This is the moment for all supporters to come together behind one national campaign and show that we will stand up for this pursuit, which remains such an important part of rural life.

“Trail-hunting is lawful, legitimate and well regulated, and hunts remain an integral part of the fabric of rural life in England and Wales – supporting jobs, charities and a wider rural economy to which they contribute around £100m per annum.

“My message today is simple: to those who are members of hunts, those who support those hunts and the wider rural community, make your voice count by responding to the consultation and speaking to your MP. Tell your friends, family and wider supporters to get involved. It is only by all of us working together that we will show the Government this is the wrong priority at the wrong time for people in rural constituencies up and down the country.”

The Countryside Alliance accused the Government of “warped priorities”, pointing out that the last Labour Government spent 700 hours of parliamentary time debating the Hunting Act, which banned foxhunting but allowed trail-hunting.

Unnecessary and unjustified

CEO Tim Bonner said: “At a time when the countryside is on its knees as a result of misguided Government policies and a cost-of-living crisis heightened by war, the Government has again chosen to attack rural communities with another assault on rural life. A ban on trail-hunting is unnecessary, unjustified and unfair.”

A Defra spokesperson said the consultation is part of the Government’s delivery of its manifesto commitment.

“We want alternative practices such as draghunting and clean‑boot hunting, which use non‑animal scents, to continue to thrive,” the spokesperson said. “We recognise that hunts can support jobs and local businesses, and bring people together across the countryside. We are committed to ensuring that responsible rural pursuits, where there is no risk to our precious wildlife, can continue.”

Mr Hughes urged supporters to sign up to Future for Hunting and follow the campaign.

“We have known this moment was coming,” he said. “Now it is here, and it is time for everyone who cares about legal trail-hunting and the communities behind it to stand up and be counted.”

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