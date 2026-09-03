Test your seat stability in canter with this no-stirrups exercise

No-stirrups exercises peppered through your regular schooling are a great way to test your strength and seat

Bethany Stone&#039;s avatar
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Published In Advice
Rider cantering on circle towards camera with no stirrups
(Image credit: Emma Herrod Photography)

Taking away your stirrups is good, but riding through targeted no-stirrups exercises is better. The goal in this flatwork exercise is to test an improve your seat and stability, and sitting deep and still in canter transitions is usually where a rider’s seat is most challenged.

Upward and downward transitions (where the gait and rhythm changes) have the biggest effect on your balance, and taking away your stirrups might reveal that balance is an area to improve.

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Bethany Stone
Bethany Stone
Features Assistant

A horse owner and rider with more than 20 years experience, Bethany has been writing for equestrian publications since 2017. Over the course of her career, she has reported from major British Riding Clubs and British Dressage championships, covered Badminton Horse Trials and interviewed equestrian sport’s best athletes. Her work can also be found in Country Life, The Field and Breathe magazine.