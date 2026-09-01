Use this exercise to train yourself to judge your galloping pace – and boost your horse’s fitness

You need to practise riding at cross-country speed to know how it feels. Try this galloping exercise to develop your judgement of the correct tempo

Martha Terry&#039;s avatar
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Published In Advice
William Fox-Pitt riding fitness training on the gallops at home
(Image credit: Future)

It’s often hard to gauge the right cross-country speed. It depends on the terrain, the gradient, the weather, the fences, the type of horse you are riding. However, if you don’t know the feel of what tempo is correct, making the optimum time can be something of a lottery.

This exercise trains you to judge distance and pace, and develop feel for the correct speed. Plus, it builds fitness and stamina at the same time – and gets you used to operating a stopwatch.

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Martha Terry
Martha Terry
Features editor

Martha is an experienced journalist who is mad-keen on horses and dogs. Her reporting CV includes the Paris Olympics, European championships, Aachen World Equestrian Festival and World Cup finals. After growing up with assorted liver and white springer spaniels, she enjoyed 14 years with two rescue dogs. Now, her constant companion is Fidget, an extremely energetic and habitually muddy black and white springer. Martha has written on topics as diverse as a top horse’s clone to the best GPS trackers for dogs, as well as equestrian and rural matters for Country Life, The Field, The Times, The Spectator and The Telegraph alongside Horse & Hound.