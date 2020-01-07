This article has been edited and approved by Karen Coumbe MRCVS , H&H’s veterinary advisor since 1991.

Equine ringworm: Signs | Is it serious? | What to do | Diagnosis | Treatment | Prognosis

Equine ringworm is a highly contagious fungal infection of the skin that can spread rapidly from horse to horse, or from horse to human. Confusingly, despite the name, ringworm is not always ring-shaped and has nothing to do with worms. The Trichophyton spp. and Microsporum spp fungi that cause the disease flourish in wet British winter weather. They grow across the surface of the skin and around the hairs, producing a variety of changes affecting the horse’s coat and skin.



