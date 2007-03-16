The Queen expands Highland Pony stud

The Queen is expanding her well-established Highland Pony stud at Balmoral this summer.

In early June, Her Majesty’s eight broodmares will be transferred to her Scottish residence from their present home at Hampton Court. Young stock will move to Balmoral at a later date, while The Queen’s two home-bred Highland stallions will remain at Clive and Penny Smith’s Nash End Stud in Gloucestershire.

Catriona McArdle, a former Highland Pony Society president and the co-founder of Denmill Highland Stud, has been appointed Balmoral’s stud management consultant. A vacancy currently exists for a yard manager. Click here for further details >>

Her Majesty also owns some Fell pony stock and it is hoped that in time they will be moved from England to Balmoral to form part of a native pony stud.

This news story was first published in Horse & Hound (15 March, ’07)