Test your knowledge of the golden rules of feeding





Every horse owner should be familiar with the golden rules of feeding, so to celebrate Horse & Hound’s Feed Week (25 September to 1 October) we give you the chance to put yourselves to the test…

You may also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade to access our H&H Plus online service which brings you breaking news as it happens as well as other benefits.