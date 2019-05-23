What will £500k get you? A look at horsey homes currently on the market…

Chances are if you’re a horse person, you’ve probably spent some time scrolling through some of the stunning equestrian set-ups offered for sale in your area, or lusting over some of the dreamy homes featured in H&H’s weekly property pages. Some with indoor arenas, solariums and enough stables to house the 2020 Olympic teams’ rides.

While several of these are up for grabs for eye watering prices, we take a look at some horsey homes which you can get for under the £500,000 bracket.

Will you be moving north or south?

Recadera Stud

WHERE? West Sussex

PRICE? £425,000

WHAT DO THE HORSES GET? Four stables, a brand new 20x40m outdoor school with Flexiride surface, a wash down bay, a tack room and a hay barn. The set-up is also set in 6.5 acres of grazing, and hacking in the area is described by the agent as ‘excellent’.

WHAT DO YOU GET? This set up doesn’t come with a house as such but there is a wooden day room with a wood burner, a boiler for hot water and a WC.

Interested? Contact Churchill County and Equestrian on 01403 700222.

Moss View House

WHERE? Cumbria

PRICE? £345,000

WHAT DO THE HORSES GET? While there are no equestrian facilities on the site, the property is currently run as a smallholding and has a paddock of 0.89 acres. There are workshops and outbuildings, which could be converted into stabling, and the area has great hacking out onto the Lake District Fells.

WHAT DO YOU GET? A four-bedroom semi-detached house with accommodation set over two levels. The house has one bedroom on the ground floor and three on the first, where there is also an upstairs kitchen area. Outside, there is an orchard, a garage and some kennels.

Interested? Contact Michael CL Hodgson on 01539 732 600

Riverview Barn

WHERE? Essex

PRICE? £325,000

WHAT DO THE HORSES GET? There is a 4000sq ft steel framed agricultural storage barn with stables inside as well as five paddocks. There is an outside yard with plenty of parking for a lorry.

WHAT DO YOU GET? The agents pit this one as being versatile, offering the ‘realms of possibility’ (subject to planning). There is a wooden accommodation area with a kitchen and bathroom in the barn, which someone has previously used as a residence. There are kennels and chicken pens outside and there is mains electric and water connections. The area is well connected for transport links.

Interested? Contact Zoe Napier on 01621 840333

Nursery Gardens

WHERE? Northumberland

PRICE? £469,950

WHAT DO THE HORSES GET? There is over two acres of land, a large hay shed and one stable. There are also a range of small stone outbuildings. Further land with frontage to the River South Tyne is available by separate negotiation, circa 4.5 acres.

WHAT DO YOU GET? A traditional stone-built three bedrooms house. The home has been recently modernised by the current owners and includes a lovely kitchen with an AGA and a range of units with granite surfaces. There is also an attached annexe with a large storeroom and a first floor.

Interested? Contact Youngs RPS on 01434 608980

Copdock Riding Centre

WHERE? Suffolk

PRICE? £380,000

WHAT DO THE HORSES GET? Due to retirement, this riding school and livery yard is up for sale. Equestrian facilities include a purpose built stable yard with 21 boxes, two tack rooms, a feed room, a 20x40m floodlit arena, a hay barn and a cross-country course. There is also 10 acres of land which is split into several paddocks. Ponies/horses/tack/equipment is available through separate negotiation.

WHAT DO YOU GET? There is currently no living accommodation but there is an office block and a lecture room, providing the opportunity for the buyer to run a business on the premises.

Interested? Contact ECR Properties on 07767 327327

Woodlands

WHERE? Norfolk

PRICE? £395,000

WHAT DO THE HORSES GET? 1.9 acres of land and stabling for two horses. There is also a hay shed and a feed store.

WHAT DO IT GET? A three-bedroom single storey house located on a no-through road. The current owners have recently installed a new kitchen and a new conservatory. Outside, there is a handy garage/workshop.

Interested? Contact ECR Properties on 07767 327327

Mullenkiegh House

WHERE? Co Tipperary, Ireland

PRICE? €425,000 (£366,092)

WHAT DO THE HORSES GET? A central stable block with eight boxes which are back to back and a further two boxes in a separate block. All stables have hay racks and electric water drinkers. There is also a feed room, a tack room and a 30x50m outdoor sand arena.

WHAT DO YOU GET? A small Georgian house set in mature grounds of 11 acres. Dating back to the 17th century, the home is set on the edge of the quaint village of Cloughjordan. The accommodation is set over three floors and includes four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Interested? Contact Savills on + 353 (0) 1 663 4350

Seasalter Dairy farmhouse

WHERE? Kent

PRICE? £475,000

WHAT DO THE HORSES GET? The land totals 0.5 acres and includes paddocks and a stable block with two boxes. There is also a tack room, a hay barn and a 16x16m turnout area with sand and rubber surface.

WHAT DO YOU GET? A detached farmhouse with two or three bedrooms. Ground floor features include a kitchen/dining room, a home office or additional bedroom, a shower room and a boot room. On the first floor are two double bedrooms.

Interested? Contact Equus Country & Equestrian on 01304 671222

Northorpe House

WHERE? Lincolnshire

PRICE? £499,999

WHAT DO THE HORSES GET? A range of paddocks situated away to the side of the property with post and rail fencing. A modern block of seven stables and two tack rooms.

WHAT DO YOU GET? A country home with four bedrooms, including one en suite. Outside, there is a main garden, a mature orchard and the former tennis court which is now set with fruit nets.

Interested? Contact Longstaff on 01775 766766

Lower Fold

WHERE? Shropshire

PRICE? £410,000

WHAT DO THE HORSES GET? Stables with 3.02 acres of paddocks. Located in the Shropshire hills, the area boasts some stunning hacking.

WHAT DO YOU GET? A recently renovated detached house situated in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. At the heart of this home is an open plan kitchen. It has four bedrooms on the first floor.

Interested? Contact Berrys on 01743 271697

