Get away from it all in this rural home with six stables, arena, land and lovely hacking





This pretty property in Derbyshire with five acres and six stables is the ideal place for a horsey family to settle.

West Lea House is on Alfreton Road just outside the small village of Westhouses, close to the town of Alfreton. It is within easy reach of village pubs, schools, golf courses and bridleways.

West Lea House also has easy access to Mansfield, Derby, Sheffield and Nottingham via major road links including the A38, M1, and A61, while the Peak District National Park is only 25 minutes away.

Local equestrian centres include Parklands EC, Birchwood EC, Abbey Farm EC and Kirkfields EC. Competition venue Speetley EC can be found just over 30 minutes away from the front door, while horse trials take place nearby at Chatsworth House.

Your local showing society will be BSPS Area 4A. Notts Derby Horse Show is held at Canaan Farm, while your local county show will be Derbyshire County.

Hunting in the area is with the Barlow Hunt, and pointing is held at Flagg Races.

Nearby vets to get in touch with include Gem Equine or Scarsdale Vets.

If you’re in need of some equestrian supplies then head on over to Derbyshire Equestrian Services, Coltsfoot Equestrian or The Ranch Store.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country, the price tag on this home is £800,000.

West Lea is a three-bedroom detached equestrian home with six stables, an arena, a tack room and five acres of land.

The property is set back from the road down a private lane. To the left of the driveway are four fenced paddocks, while behind the stables is a useful parking area for horse boxes and trailers.

There are six loose boxes of a good size and the unit also has water and electricity supply, a tack room with fitted units and a sink, and a hay store.

The outdoor school is handily located next to both the house and the stables.

Completing the outdoor set-up are rear and side gardens, and a large double garage.

The local area lends itself to lovely hacking with several bridlepaths.

The house has three bedrooms with living space across two floors.

The family kitchen overlooks the rear garden. It has integrated appliances, recessed spotlights, and a breakfast area with sliding patio doors into the conservatory.

The breakfast area also provides access to a utility room with tiled floors and a large Belfast sink. Located off the utility room is a boot room.

