Take a look at this selection of Welsh section D horses and ponies for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Super-fun’

Height: 15hh

Gender: gelding

Age: eight

Selling points: “This horse is truly awesome and fun to jump. He is regularly in the top three at British Showjumping (BS) British novice level. He is a pretty cool, fun all-round horse that would suit a competitive person. Troy has also blood hounded and competed in unaffiliated dressage where he scored well in the late 60% to early 70%. He is safe in traffic and on sponsored rides. He has no vices.”

View the advert

2. ‘Perfect gentleman’

Height: 14.2hh

Gender: gelding

Age: six

Selling points: “This is a serious showing prospect that could also excel in all riding club activities. He is hacking out alone and in company and is working sweetly in all three paces and jumping in the arena. He has won in-hand at local shows and has no vices. He is exceptionally polite on the ground and a kind and super-quick learner that aims to please. He has huge potential.”

View the advert

3. ‘Beautiful’

Height: 15.3hh

Gender: gelding

Age: 10

Selling points: “This horse has been in the same home for the past eight years. He was backed five years ago and has since been regularly ridden. He has three nice paces and hacks out in company. He has jumped a few logs and has been ridden by novices — he is ready to bring on. He would make a great mother-daughter share and has a kind and very gentle nature. He lives out all year un-rugged and barefoot.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



4. ‘Stunning’

Height: 15.2hh

Gender: mare

Age: five

Selling points: “Dolly is a real head-turner. I backed her for her owner as a three-year-old proving very easy. She was hacking out alone within a couple of days. She is always straightforward and eager to please. Dolly has gone on to do all activities successfully, having been out hunting, to local showjumping competitions, cross-country schooling and on sponsored rides. She has a very impressive jump and is not fazed by fillers or cross-country fences. Dolly is ready to go out and have some fun. She goes nicely on the flat but would much prefer to hack or jump! She has a snaffle mouth and has hacked out in a halter alone and in company. She is good to do in all ways and loves people. She has stunning looks and clean limbs — she would easily show. She lives in or out but is currently out 24/7 with the herd — she is a very good-doer and a pleasure to have around.”

View the advert

5. ‘Super smart’

Height: 14.1hh

Gender: mare

Age: 11

Selling points: “This pony is regularly placed BS and qualified this year for the British novice final. She is now jumping 90cm-1m tracks with ease and has 155BS points. She is great in all aspects and also loves to hunt and take part in all Pony Club activities. She would also make a fantastic working hunter pony.”

View the advert

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way