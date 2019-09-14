Watch Cue Card work at home during his retraining for the show ring

Since retiring from the racecourse in April last year, National Hunt hero Cue Card has taken to his new career in the show ring well.

The 13-year-old son of King’s Theatre arrived at the Essex yard of top showing rider and producer Katie Jerram-Hunnable in April.

Cue Card, who was victorious in the King George VI Chase and three Betfair Chases, was placed under Katie’s expertise through the Retraining of Racehorses (RoR). The rider enjoyed showing success with The Queen’s former racehorse Barber Shop, who is now retired, and she has been preparing Cue Card for his new career after racing. They made their show ring debut together in August during the RoR Goffs UK National Championships, finishing outside the placings.

“So far Cue Card has been shown in-hand but he hasn’t yet been under saddle in the show ring,” Katie told H&H. “I wanted him to see the ring quietly this year. I’d like to aim him for the ROR and SEIB championships under saddle next year — he’ll be a novice despite his age — and I think he’ll go to Royal Windsor next year too.

“He’s the people’s favourite, so it’s nice for him to do the high profile shows. He’s been very good to retrain and settled in his field really well. He’s hacked out and likes his routine — like all racehorses. He’s very kind and loves titbits, oranges, biscuits, apples and polos.”

The video, produced by the Jockey Club, shows Katie working Cue Card at home. He is still owned by Jean Bishop, who has stayed loyal to the talented gelding — she enjoys going to watch him at shows and visiting him at Katie’s yard.

“He is the most lovely horse, and has been very relaxed from day one — everyone loves him and I can understand why,” Katie said on the video.

“We have been teaching him to canter because he does take a strong hold. We’ve been teaching him to drop the contact and do things in a different way. It has taken him up until now to balance on a 20m circle, he’s only ever had to gallop in a straight line.”

