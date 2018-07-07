Wonderful warmbloods that will make you say wow (and want to buy them too)

If you’re on the lookout for an impressive warmblood, take a look at our selection of horses for sale on the Horse & Hound website this week.

1. ‘Exceptional natural technique’

Height: 16.2hh

Age: six

Gender: mare

Selling points: “I have owned Sparkle since she was three, when she was imported from Holland. I have broken Sparkle myself and due to a steady start she is very low mileage. She is schooling well and jumping courses of over a metre at home, showing plenty of scope and potential with an exceptional natural technique. She is a definite contender for the seven-year-old classes and has competed and placed up to a metre unaffiliated. Due to a lack of time she is relatively green and would definitely benefit from further schooling. Sparkle would make a very exciting and unique prospect in any discipline, however I believe she would truly excel in BS with a competent rider. Sparkle hacks out both alone and in company but prefers to be in company. She requires a confident rider as she can be stubborn when alone. Despite this, she has hacked out in busy traffic and has seen lorries, buses and tractors. She is also excellent to groom and bath and is often handled by small children. She can be frightened of new farriers due to a previous bad experience so requires reassurance and prefers to live out during the summer months but is stabled in winter.”

View the advert

2. ‘Stunning’

Height: 16.3hh

Age: eight

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Flik is a stunning gelding with fantastic paces and unbelievable scope. He is an exciting KWPN with breeding lines of Sandro Beast (Sandro boy) X Madison (Guidam) X Animo. He has competed locally in British Novice and Discovery BS classes and qualified for British Novice second rounds this year. Flik is showing huge potential and has the talent to go far in the right hands, however, would not suit a novice. He has a cheeky character and needs a strong, confident rider to take him through the levels but at the same time is a true gentleman. He hacks out alone or in company and has impeccable stable manners. He is perfect to shoe, clip, catch, load and travels in both trailer and lorry. His attitude never changes whether he’s ridden every day or left for weeks on end and is never fizzy. Flik is also not fazed by heavy traffic. He has been cross-country schooling and to training shows with his current rider and is ready for the next step. He has a snaffle mouth and has good uphill, balanced paces.”

View the advert

3. ‘Super-striking’

Height: 16.3hh

Age: 11

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “Soapy (Carrigroe Lux) is a great all-rounder with three balanced, consistent paces and a bold jump. He has taken part in all disciplines over the course of the five years that I have owned him but has mostly done showjumping. He has qualified both the 85cm and 95cm Trailblazer finals this year. He has a BS record with his previous owner and has a very loving and calm nature. He is good to do in all ways — shoe, clip, load and so on. He hacks out both alone and in company and is good in traffic.”

View the advert

4. ‘Very trainable’

Height: 16hh

Age: six

Gender: gelding

Selling points: “This KWPN has Bugatti x Indoctro lines, three super balanced paces and a bold, scopey jump — he goes off any stride. He also has a very trainable attitude and has been to British Dressage camp, BS shows, cross-country schooling and also hacks alone and in company. He would make a fantastic showjumping or event prospect. He is good to do and will stand all day at a show. He is an absolute gentleman on the ground and is very sweet and easy to handle.”

View the advert

Like this? You might also enjoy reading these:



5. ‘Fabulous’

Height: 15.3hh

Age: nine

Gender: mare

Selling points: “Nelly has competed around British Novice and Discovery classes on a day ticket, jumping and clearing lovely rounds, being careful and brave. This mare has a fabulous technique and is jumping 1.20m at home with ease. She has hunted with the Meynell for two seasons, jumping everything; ditches, hedges, gates and through rivers. She has also team chased this year going clear every time out and winning an intermediate only a few weeks ago. She is not a novice ride as she is very forward and sharp but not nasty in any way. She is amazing in all ways to do and a dream to take out. She will happily wait around in or out the box so you can enjoy your day.”

View the advert

NB: Horse & Hound has not checked the accuracy of the claims made in these adverts and cannot be held liable if the information included above is inaccurate in any way

View more horses for sale on horseandhound.co.uk