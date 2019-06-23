Pay less for more? Five stables, all-weather arena, paddocks and four-bedroom house for a tidy price…

Is this the steal we’ve been waiting for? A tranquil equestrian set-up complete with a four-bedroom property located in Cumbria is on the market for a shade under £400,000. The property boasts an immaculate house as well as fantastic facilities for a small team of horses.

Two Hoots is situated in Harker Road Ends and is conveniently placed two minutes away from the town of Carlisle. Despite being in a peaceful rural setting, it has access to the M6 and the A689.

Equestrian centres within easy reach include: Greenlands (13 miles), Boustead Hill (10 miles) and High Plains (48 miles).

The arenas and training facilities at Newton Rigg College, Penrith, are just a 30 minute drive from the front door.

There are cross-country fences available just 15 minutes away at Warwick Hall, while Dalston Green Horse Trials is nine miles away.



If you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 1B for local fixtures.

The area is synonymous with glorious countryside and if you like to hunt, head out with the Old North Bridge Hounds or head a bit further south and join the Vale of Lune.

Local riding clubs under and hour away include Lakes Riding Club and Cumbria Riding Club.

This pretty Cumbrian nest might have all the elements of a dreamy equestrian home, but it is currently being priced at £399,000 by agents H&H Land & Property.

Set in 1.38 acres, the property has views over the Cumbrian countryside. The well-maintained land has been split into three paddocks with post and rail fencing.

When you’re not enjoying the miles of glorious hacking you can workout in this all-weather exercise arena, which has a woodchip and sand covering.

There is an L-shaped stable block with two pony stables and three bigger loose boxes. There is also a tack room.

To the rear of this stable block is a block-built pony stable/feed store.

The house is a detached property surrounded by gardens which overlook the paddocks. Ground floor features include a kitchen, a dining room and a lounge with patio doors leading outside.

There are four bedrooms – two on the first floor and two on the second. One has a balcony.

