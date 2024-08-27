



This four-bed barn conversion is the ultimate two-horse household. There’s even an annexe with generational living or Airbnb potential.

The Threshing Barn is situated in Flintham, Nottinghamshire. Flintham has all the benefits of village life, which include a primary school, bus links to the market town of Newark and a pub, while being within a couple of miles of the A46 and less than 15 minutes to the A1.

Newark is a 15-minute drive away with direct rail services to London in as little as one hour and 20 minutes.

The county city of Nottingham is 30 minutes away by car – fans of racing can enjoy a day at the city’s racecourse (25 minutes).

Burghley House in Stamford is a 50-minute drive from the door – great news for eventing fans who have the international horse trials marked in the calendar.

Equestrian centres close by include Arena UK (21 minutes), Vale View (21 minutes), Trentvalley (22 minutes), Elms Farm (32 minutes).

If you love your hunting, you can join the Belvoir, Quorn or South Notts to get your fix.

Should you ever be in need, Oakham Veterinary Hospital is 46 minutes from the door.

The Threshing Barn is on the market for £1.15m with Savills. Let’s take a look around…

The property sits on 2.72 acres and is an ideal two horse set-up. There is a wooden stable block featuring two stables, a store and tack room with a sink.

The two large post-and-rail paddocks are controlled by mains electricity from the tack room.

The icing on the cake is the rubber-surfaced arena.

Inside the property, there is a feature window by the stairs with views over the paddocks.

The kitchen/breakfast room has granite worktops, dual fuel range cooker and exposed beams. There is an adjoining utility with access outside and plumbing for a washing machine.

There are three reception rooms in total, the main featuring a log burner.

The dining room has full-height windows looking out onto the garden and part flagstone flooring.

As well as four bedrooms in the main house, there is a separate annex with a ground floor studio and an additional bedroom on the first floor above the garage.

Is this your ideal home?

