Former cattle shed turned stunning five-bedroom equestrian home with 10 stables and floodlit arena for under £900k

The Stables is a five-bedroom property located on the border of Yorkshire and Lancashire in the village of Barnoldswick, with far-reaching views over the Yorkshire Dales National Park and dream equestrian facilities.

The property, which is available through estate agent Fine & Country, is on the market for £875,000.

The stone-built stable block comprises 10 stables, including a stallion box and a foaling stable, plus a tackroom come workshop.

The land extends to 9.5 acres, split into six post-and-rail paddocks, two of which have field shelters, and there is also an outdoor floodlit sand school.

The property has been renovated and upgraded over recent years and boasts stunning views. The original part of the house was converted in 2004 from a stone-built cattle shed, with a two-storey extension added in 2014.

Accessed via double farm gates, which lead to tarmacked driveway, the house is entered through a stable-style front door into an open-plan dining room, then through to the kitchen.

A glass-panelled antique, pine door leads through to the lounge area, where there is an inglenook fireplace with a log-burning stove, plus original antique waxed pine floor.

A cast iron spiral staircase leads from the lounge to a landing area. Through an oak doorway is the master bedroom, which benefits from French doors leading out onto a Juliet balcony, where the rural views can be enjoyed.

Outside, there is a gravelled, raised seating/barbecue area, plus a large, enclosed rear garden.

