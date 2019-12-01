How would you make use of the 50 stables, historic indoor arena and 58 acres of this Derby-winning yard?

Could you uphold the honour of the The Durdans Stables? This impressive equestrian facility, with a history of producing Derby winners at Epsom, is on the market after also being successfully run as a livery business.

The Durdans is situated in the heart of Surrey countryside, approximately 18.8 miles from central London, on the edge of the town of Epsom.

The hacking opportunities are endless, with the property being on the doorstep of the Epsom Downs.

Property agents Savills provide some background about the historic site:

“The Durdans equestrian history starts with Amato, the first Derby winner (1838) to be born and trained in Epsom. The horse belonged to the owner of The Durdans, Sir Gilbert Heathcote. The Heathcote family sold the Durdans to the fifth Earl of Rosebery in 1874, where he established a racing stud. In 1881, Lord Rosebery commissioned the Victorian Arts and Crafts architect George Devey, to design an indoor riding stable at the Durdans in this style. Along with other new stable boxes, the result was described in the Victorian Dictionary compiled by Lee Jackson as being the finest in the country. Lord Rosebery died at the Durdans in 1929 and it is said, in his dotage, he was often found sitting by the graves of his Derby winners, his great passion in life.”

There are a number of equestrian facilities close by including: Pachesham (5 miles), Oldencraig (19 miles), Felbridge (22 miles) and Coombelands (32 miles).

You will also be just 45 minutes (40 miles) from The All England Showground, Hickstead, home of many major shows throughout the season including the Royal International Horse Show.

The field of the Mid-Surrey branch of the Pony Club is just 3.5 miles from the front door.

If you like to hunt head out with the Kent and Surrey Bloodhounds or the Old Surrey and Burstow Hunt.

This heavenly set-up is priced at a healthy £2.5m, but with an annual turnover for the past two years in excess of £285,000, it could be worth the initial spend.

The property comprises the impressive Grade II-Listed Cisero racing yard with stabling for more than 50 horses.

There are plenty of training facilities onsite, including this 25x60m outdoor sand school…

… and this 15x35m indoor school which has been built in a beautiful Grade II listed building dating back to 1881. It has a spectator viewing area and a wax fibre surface.

There is approximately 58 acres of pastureland, which is currently used for year round turnout. The property has direct access onto The Downs which provides 600 acres of unspoilt hacking. Slightly further afield is Mickleham Downs, Headley Heath, Walton Heath, Box Hill and Ashtead Common.

Other facilities include a five-bay horse walker, a secure tack room and a woodland track.



At present, there are two cottages within the traditional stable courtyard but there is planning permission for a new four-bedroom house.

