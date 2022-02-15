What would you do with 65 acres? Why not add a cross country-course to the stabling, arena and five-bedroom farmhouse?





A house dating back to the 1700s has come on the market. It’s ideal for the equestrian, too, as it comes with an outdoor school, stabling and 65 acres of land which you can utilise as you please.

Syke House Farm is a traditional stone farmhouse located in a stunning rural setting close to Hollingworth Lake Country Park in Littleborough village, Greater Manchester.

Littleborough offers independent shops, cafes, restaurants, highly rated schools and its very own train station which provides direct trains to both Manchester and Leeds city centres.

Local equestrian centres nearby include: Swan Lane (16 miles), Low Fold Farm (28 miles) and Osbaldeston (44 miles).

You will also be just over an hour away from Myerscough College (49 miles) which hosts regular competitions and training events.

Like to hunt? Head out with the Cheshire or Cheshire Forest, and if showing is your sport of choice sign up to BSPS Area 2B.

If you want to get some cross-country schooling hours under your belt check out the facilities on offer at Craven Country Ride (38 miles).

Want to watch a spot of racing? Aintree Racecourse is not too far from the property, being just over an hour by car.

Offered for sale by Hunters, you can call this extensive set-up your own for a price of £1.25m.

Will you be looking to schedule a viewing?

Surrounded by open countryside, the property sits within 65 acres of land. The majority it suitable for grazing, but we think a cross country course would look equally fantastic within the grounds…

When you’re not out hacking, you can improve your schooling in this outdoor school with sand surface.

There is an attached Grade II listed barn with eight stables, tack and feed rooms and an additional first floor, where the workshop and a generous storage space can be found.

Also within the land is a fishing pond.

The main house was built in 1735. It now comprises five bedrooms and is currently divided into two separate cottages which could easily be converted back to one house if preferred.

The first floor offers five bedrooms, one with en suite facilities, and the others are served by two family bathrooms.

Externally there are gardens to the rear with a paved patio area, parking to the front and a detached double garage.

