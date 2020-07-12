Sunrise and sunset: 17 stunning through the ears shots you need to see

Whether you’re an early riser or someone who prefers and evening stroll with your horse, when we asked you to submit your best ‘through the ears’ sunrise and sunset photos, you did not disappoint.

Which of these is your favourite?

Where: Overlooking Caerphilly, Wales

Who: Bran Griffin riding Washed Out



Where: Gower, South Wales

Who: Aimee Blakey riding Gyspy



Where: Pembrey Beach, Carmarthenshire, Wales

Who: Helen Reader riding Tinahely Rocket



Where: near Largs, Ayrshire, Scotland

Who: Eilidh Jack



Where: Tralee Bay, Co. Kerry, Ireland

Who: Ruth Concannon riding Max



Where: Linlithgow Loch and Linlithgow Palace, birth place of Mary Queen of Scots in West Lothian, Scotland

Who: Amanda Brown riding Hamish



Where: Uley Bury, Gloucestershire

Who: Chelsei Marie riding Bertie



Where: Hertfordshire

Who: Rebecca Jerram riding Ruby



Where: Harlow Woods, Blidworth, Derbyshire

Who: Victoria Johnstone



Where: Anderby Creek, Lincolnshire

Who: Jane Haskell



Where: Wormsley Estate, Buckinghamshire

Who: Joanna Thurman-Baker pictured riding Vulcano with her mother taking the photo from another PRE, Universo



Where: Mumby, Skegness, Lincolnshire

Who: Steph James riding Miss Jones with the photo taken by her friend Claire, riding Dan



Where: West Hanningfield, Essex

Who: Sarah Henderson riding Marlowe



Where: Great Barford, Bedfordshire

Who: Alexandra Bond riding Lucas



Where: Barkestone Le Vale, Vale Of Belvior

Who: Alexandra Wright with Shetland, Sally



Where: South Yorkshire

Who: Tanya Embleton riding Blaze



Where: Den Hout, The Netherlands

Who: Emily Bradshaw riding Enjoy Amaris



