Sunrise and sunset: 17 stunning through the ears shots you need to see

Whether you’re an early riser or someone who prefers and evening stroll with your horse, when we asked you to submit your best ‘through the ears’ sunrise and sunset photos, you did not disappoint.
Which of these is your favourite?
Where: Overlooking Caerphilly, Wales
Who: Bran Griffin riding Washed Out
Where: Gower, South Wales
Who: Aimee Blakey riding Gyspy
Where: Pembrey Beach, Carmarthenshire, Wales
Who: Helen Reader riding Tinahely Rocket
Where: near Largs, Ayrshire, Scotland
Who: Eilidh Jack
Where: Tralee Bay, Co. Kerry, Ireland
Who: Ruth Concannon riding Max
Where: Linlithgow Loch and Linlithgow Palace, birth place of Mary Queen of Scots in West Lothian, Scotland
Who: Amanda Brown riding Hamish
Where: Uley Bury, Gloucestershire
Who: Chelsei Marie riding Bertie
Where: Hertfordshire
Who: Rebecca Jerram riding Ruby
Where: Harlow Woods, Blidworth, Derbyshire
Who: Victoria Johnstone
Where: Anderby Creek, Lincolnshire
Who: Jane Haskell
Where: Wormsley Estate, Buckinghamshire
Who: Joanna Thurman-Baker pictured riding Vulcano with her mother taking the photo from another PRE, Universo
Where: Mumby, Skegness, Lincolnshire
Who: Steph James riding Miss Jones with the photo taken by her friend Claire, riding Dan
Where: West Hanningfield, Essex
Who: Sarah Henderson riding Marlowe
Where: Great Barford, Bedfordshire
Who: Alexandra Bond riding Lucas
Where: Barkestone Le Vale, Vale Of Belvior
Who: Alexandra Wright with Shetland, Sally
Where: South Yorkshire
Who: Tanya Embleton riding Blaze
Where: Den Hout, The Netherlands
Who: Emily Bradshaw riding Enjoy Amaris
