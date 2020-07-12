{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Sunrise and sunset: 17 stunning through the ears shots you need to see

Whether you’re an early riser or someone who prefers and evening stroll with your horse, when we asked you to submit your best ‘through the ears’ sunrise and sunset photos, you did not disappoint.

Which of these is your favourite?

Where: Overlooking Caerphilly, Wales
Who: Bran Griffin riding Washed Out

Where: Gower, South Wales
Who: Aimee Blakey riding Gyspy

Where: Pembrey Beach, Carmarthenshire, Wales
Who: Helen Reader riding Tinahely Rocket

Where: near Largs, Ayrshire, Scotland
Who: Eilidh Jack

Where: Tralee Bay, Co. Kerry, Ireland
Who: Ruth Concannon riding Max

Where: Linlithgow Loch and Linlithgow Palace, birth place of Mary Queen of Scots in West Lothian, Scotland
Who: Amanda Brown riding Hamish

Where: Uley Bury, Gloucestershire
Who: Chelsei Marie riding Bertie

Where: Hertfordshire
Who: Rebecca Jerram riding Ruby

Where: Harlow Woods, Blidworth, Derbyshire
Who: Victoria Johnstone

Where: Anderby Creek, Lincolnshire
Who: Jane Haskell

Where: Wormsley Estate, Buckinghamshire
Who: Joanna Thurman-Baker pictured riding Vulcano with her mother taking the photo from another PRE, Universo

Where: Mumby, Skegness, Lincolnshire
Who: Steph James riding Miss Jones with the photo taken by her friend Claire, riding Dan

Where: West Hanningfield, Essex
Who: Sarah Henderson riding Marlowe

Where: Great Barford, Bedfordshire
Who: Alexandra Bond riding Lucas

Where: Barkestone Le Vale, Vale Of Belvior
Who: Alexandra Wright with Shetland, Sally

Where: South Yorkshire
Who: Tanya Embleton riding Blaze

Where: Den Hout, The Netherlands
Who: Emily Bradshaw riding Enjoy Amaris

