



A beautifully presented country home in Gloucestershire complete with stables and land needs a new owner to take the reins.

Spring Farm is in the hamlet of Middle Lypiatt, in the Cotswold Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It is in the parish of Bisley, a Cotswold village between the Chalford and Painswick valleys to the west of Cirencester and east of Stroud.

Railway connections to London Paddington are from Stroud (three miles) and Kemble (12 miles).

Gloucestershire was formerly named H&H’s most horsey county, and for good reason…

Your local hunt will be the Duke of Beaufort’s, while showing in the area is with BSPS Area 9B.

Equestrian centres nearby include Prestige Equestrian, CCR Equestrian, West Wilts Equestrian and Moores Farm EC.

Popular venues David Broome Event Centre and Rectory Farm are also not far from the front door.

Cross-country facilities are on offer at Deer Park and Oxstalls, and the Cotswold Trail Riding is also just under 20 minutes away via lorry.

The Festival of British Eventing takes place just six miles away at Gatcombe Park. Point-to-pointing takes place at Maisemore Park.

Also, nearby is Hartpury College, hosts of many national fixtures across the season.

Other key locations nearby include Cheltenham Racecourse and Beaufort Polo Club.

Offered for sale by Butler Sherborn, the price tag on this heavenly spot is £3.75m.

Spring Farm sits on the side of a valley. The property was originally a period cottage dating back to the 17th Century, but it has been extended over the years.

A modern agricultural barn is accessed via a spur from the drive. It has an enclosed barn with three roller doors and a pedestrian door, as well as an attached open area of barn where you can park a lorry.

The stable block is close to the house. It has four loose boxes, a tack room, a workshop, a feed/rug store, a garden shed and a studio.

In total the property comes with 18.85 acres of land. Some of the land is suitable for grazing. There are also two field shelters and an orchard.

The gardens are a highlight of the property. They are predominantly laid to grass, and there is also a level area of lawn adjacent to the dining terrace. There is a feature summerhouse which has power, and there is a handy log store. There are also uninterrupted views across the valley.

The main house, which has three floors, is approached via a long driveway. Throughout the interior you will find original details including stone mullions and exposed beams and panelling, as well as an original stone porch and attached circular stone log store.

The kitchen has french doors and a bay leading to the dining terrace. Other features include storage incorporating a bench seat and an island with a breakfast bar and built in dog-bed recess.

There are six bedrooms in total, split between the first and second floors. The master bedroom has an en-suite and a dressing room, while the other bedrooms are several by multiple bathrooms.

