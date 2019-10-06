Do you have a spare £5.5m for this newly built property with five stables and nine acres in a sought-after location?

A dreamy horsey haven located in Windsor is being offered for sale. But do you think it’s worth the price tag?

Ash Farm is situated in Winkfield in glorious Berkshire countryside. The property enjoys a rural setting, close to Windsor Forest and Windsor Great Park but is also well placed for easy access to the motorway network and train services to London Waterloo from Ascot and Windsor.

Leisure facilities include golf at Wentworth Club, Sunningdale, Swinley Forest and The Berkshire. Polo is available locally at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club and Guards Polo Club.

Local equestrian centres include: The Croft (22 miles), Burley Lodge (16 miles) and Checkendon (24 miles).

Wellington Riding and its fantastic facilities is just a 30 minute drive from the front door (19 miles).

Cross-country courses are on offer at Boomerang Stables (43 miles) and Wheatlands Farm (12 miles).

You will only be 6 miles from Windsor Castle so ensure you get your entries in on time for next year’s Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Head out with the Old Berks or the The Vine and Craven if you like to hunt.

Offered for sale by Savills, this property is priced at a cool £5.5m so you might want to put this one on her Christmas list.

Put your wellies on and come for a look around…

Set within beautiful gardens and grounds of 9.5 acres, Ash Farm is a newly constructed country residence. The house enjoys a private setting and the period-style property has been built using reclaimed period materials.

There are a range of well-maintained, flat paddocks for grazing, a stable block with five stables and a feed store and tack room.

The peaceful and rural location is also ideal for hacking so you can spend your weekends exploring the local area on horseback…

In addition to the main house, there is ancillary accommodation in the form of a detached cottage. There is also a separate office/playroom and a gym located at the side of the carport.

Check out this impressive kitchen/breakfast room. It has sliding patio doors that open out to the garden and it is fitted with a range of units and a large central island with an integral breakfast bar.

For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday