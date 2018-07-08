Fancy running your own livery yard? Here’s one with 36 stables, two arenas and 38 acres

You could make your horsey business dreams a reality at Southmoor Farm — a livery yard with a six-bed farmhouse in County Durham, which has just come on the market.

Placed on the aptly named Racecourse Road just outside Sedgefield village, Southmoor is a North East nest located 11 miles from Stockton-On-Tees and 15 miles from Durham.

Equestrian centres in the area include: Ivesley EC (21 miles), West Park EC (19 miles) and Seagold Centurion EC (15 miles).

Head towards Middlesbrough and you have the option of competing at Upsall Grange EC (23 miles) or Stainsby Grange EC (16 miles).

You can brush up on your cross-country technique over the fabulous course available at Waterford EC (22 miles).

If you like to hunt,heading out with either the Braes Of Derwent or the South Durham could satisfy your needs.

Or if showing is the sport for you, sign up to BSPS Area 1A for your choice of local fixtures.

On the market for a guide price of £1,650,000, the property is being offered for sale by Harrison and Hetherington (Durham).

Let’s go for a look around…

Southmoor has five individual stable yards, all with light and airy loose boxes.

There are 36 stables in total, and each yard has a secure tack room, feed room and area to store haylage and bedding.

Other facilities include a cross country schooling field and two arenas — a 25x50m indoor and a 20x60m outdoor.

In total, there is 38 acres of grazing land which is currently divided into seven paddocks.

The farmhouse has six bedrooms…

… and a kitchen with black granite work surfaces and central island.

Check out this stunning lounge area, which leads through into the dining room.

The bedrooms are found on the first floor, with the master bedroom boasting a walk in wardrobe and en-suite facilities.

Look how dreamy it is…

Is this the place for you?