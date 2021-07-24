



IN their first affiliated season, and on their first attempt, Casey Cohane (11) and her show hunter pony Newoak Onyx qualified for the Royal International Horse Show.

“He’s home-produced and we started showing him in 2018 at local level – this year was our first affiliated year,” said Casey’s mother Kirsty. “Casey had only done a few months lead rein followed by a few classes first ridden last year, so she’s practically gone straight into the 13hh’ers.”

‘Sid’ is a black 13hh Dartmoor x riding pony bred by the Newoak Stud. Kirsty purchased him from Chloe Lacey in Ireland.

“We were desperate for him, and hounded Chloe for three months as he wasn’t for sale. Eventually she gave in when I sent her a photo of Casey riding,” said Kirsty. “She would only sell Sid to us if she could see Casey riding ro ensure they would be compatible.”

The pair came fourth in the 133cm show hunter pony class at RIHS.

“We were over the moon with him as there were just under 30 in the class,” said Kirsty. “He really enjoyed his gallop.”

As well as show hunter pony showing, Casey has also tried her hand at side-saddle.

“Casey has won a showing class side-saddle on him, so we’d like to do some more of that as well,” said Kirsty. “He’s such a special pony and has that real ‘look at me’ factor.”

The duo are also off to the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) after qualifying at Derbyshire Festival in June.

