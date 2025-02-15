



Falling is an inevitable part of riding; it happens to all riders at some point. But while some riders dust themselves off and get back on, others feel scared after falling off a horse. So why does a fall affect individuals so different, and what drives fear after a fall?

“Riders are often told from early in their riding career that they ‘should always get back on the horse’,” says Alison Buttery, a stage four BHS Accredited Professional Coach and founder of The Everyday Equestrian, a rider confidence and mindset coaching organisation. “In my experience, many riders force themselves through their fear, telling themselves to ‘just get on with it’. Sometimes, this rather brutal approach works – but not for everyone.”

According to Alison, riders often foster a mental toughness that “overrides our deepest survival instincts”. This means putting themselves in situations their brains are telling them is dangerous – for example, getting on their horse.

“This triggers more tension, anxiety, stress and fear,” explains Alison. “This causes defensive riding, and could actually make another incident more likely.”

Riders feeling scared after falling off are not irrational, argues Alison. “Your brain is working precisely as it has evolved to – its primary job is to keep you safe. If you’ve ever wondered why you can’t ‘just get over it’, you’re perfectly human.”

Sacred after falling off a horse: understanding your reactions

As Alison explains, a rider’s interpretation of a fall can make them fearful. “The key thing to remember is that it isn’t the fall itself that is the problem, it’s the response to the fall that has the biggest impact on how riders feel,” she continues. “This doesn’t mean some riders are naturally braver than others – it’s simply about how the brain processes perceived threats, real or imagined, and how the mind interprets those experiences.”

Alison reveals a rider’s brain makes a quick, unconscious assessment in the event of a fall. “It asks: ‘Was that dangerous? Should I avoid this situation in the future?’” she explains. “This is a survival mechanism, which happens automatically and much quicker than we think.

“For some riders, the brain processes the fall as an isolated event, allowing them to move on. But for others, the experience triggers the flight, fight or freeze response, creating a heightened sense of caution, which can lead to prolonged anxiety.”

How trauma affects memory

Following a traumatic event, the brain can distort the memory. This can mean details are exaggerated, blurred or blocked out altogether. This can work as a defence mechanism, designed to protect the person, or, as Alison explains, it can encourage a rider to revisit and replay the memory, making a worst-case scenario out of every ride.

“This is an example of cognitive distortion, specifically catastrophising – where the brain exaggerates the potential danger, making future falls seem inevitable and far worse than they likely would be.

“Another common distortion is emotional reasoning. This is where you mistake the intense fear you feel for evidence that riding is genuinely unsafe, rather than recognising that emotions don’t always reflect reality.”

Alison gives the example of retelling the story of a fall to other riders, and how this can impact the memory of it. “Each time we relive a fall and embellish it with all kinds of emotive phrases, we simply make it bigger and more meaningful in our mind.”

Neither dwelling on why you’re scared after falling off a horse nor blocking it out helps. “Instead, work with a mindset coach or psychologist to reframe the event positively and in a supportive environment,” advises Alison. “They will help you manage your response over time so that you can get back to doing what you love.”

The psychology behind a fear of falling off a horse

Feeling scared after falling off a horse – and fearing getting back on again – is often driven by hypothetical thinking and asking ‘what if?’ questions. According to Alison, this is another case of the brain’s survival techniques kicking in. “The mind is a prediction machine; it desperately craves certainty and safety, so it tries to prepare us for all kinds of outcomes, regardless of whether they are actually real or made up.”

Commonly, the brain predicts a painful fall. “The key is to reassure yourself that you can take positive steps to reduce risk,” remarks Alison. “This includes wearing a correctly fitted riding hat, getting some lessons to develop your position and balance, working on your own fitness and training with a qualified, experienced equestrian coach.”

As well as predictions, fearful riders might become absorbed in imagined worst-case scenarios that make another fall feel inevitable. “Another form of cognitive distortion, fortune telling, means you predict negative outcomes without real evidence.

“It’s important to challenge these thoughts and replace them with more balanced perspectives. While we can’t stop thinking altogether, we can practice adjusting and replacing the thoughts we have.”

Secondhand fear?

Interestingly, you don’t actually have to experience a bad fall to develop a fear of falling. “Seeing someone else fall, hearing about an accident, or even watching a dramatic riding mishap online can trigger fear,” says Alison. “Your brain interprets these as personal threats, even if they didn’t happen to you.

“This can be linked to vicarious trauma, where witnessing or hearing about a frightening event can cause anxiety as if you had experienced it yourself.”

Alison warns that the media we consume can play a part in vicarious trauma. “I strongly suggest avoiding ‘funny’ videos online of other riders falling off on social media. It’ll simply reinforce the script your mind is running!”

Embrace steady progress

Conquering fear isn’t an overnight process, so Alison advises fostering kindness towards yourself. “Understanding why you feel the way you do, and taking proactive steps to rebuild confidence, can help you get back to enjoying the sport you love,” she adds.

“By recognising what’s happening and seeking support, you can take control of your mindset and regain the confidence you deserve.”

To find out more about Alison’s work, visit theeverydayequestrian.co.uk

