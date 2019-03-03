An Olympic-sized arena, 16 stables and a country house? Yes please…

There is only one way to possibly describe this country haven — exceptional. Comprising a detached home with some dreamy equestrian facilities, Sandicroft House is located in the heart of Cheshire.

The property lies within the picturesque village of Church Minshull, a stone’s throw from Crewe, which offers rail links to London and Manchester.

The city centre of Chester lies just 19 miles away, while Manchester Airport can be found within 26 miles and the M6 is 13 miles.

Equestrian centres in the local area include: North Cheshire (32 miles) and Bold Heath (25 miles). The well-known Southview EC is a mere seven minute drive from the front door (3.5 miles) and Reaseheath EC is 10 minutes (5.5 miles).

Nantwich Saddlery is situated 12 miles away.

Use the fantastic cross-country facilities at Kelsall Hill (10 miles) or Smallwood Livery Centre (14 miles). Somerford Park Farm is also just 13 miles away.

If you want to hunt, there are the Cheshire or the Cheshire Forest hunts and if showing is your sport, sign up to BSPS Area 2A for a range of local fixtures. The Royal Cheshire Showground is a 25 minute trip (13.5 miles).

There are several riding clubs in the area including the Delamere Forest Riding Club and the South, East and North Cheshire riding clubs.

Offered for sale by Fine & Country (also marketed by Wright Marshall Estate Agents), this heavenly home is on the market for £1.85m.

Could you imagine setting up base here?

Set in grounds of 10.41 acres, the property boasts some stunning equestrian facilities, including 16 stables.

Ensure your training is on point all year round with this Olympic size manége with Charles Britton surface.

There is also a sand paddock and a horse walker so your horses will never be short of exercise.

The land is currently divided into five separate paddocks. Of the total acreage, 3.4 acres is woodland.

The house is something of a country dream. It has six bedrooms and five bathrooms, and the accommodation is set over two levels.

The kitchen/garden room is an unquestionable highlight of the home…

At first floor level there are the six modern bedrooms, each as glorious as each other.

The present owner has created a gym in one of the outbuildings, the contents of which is included in the sale price.

When can we move in?!

