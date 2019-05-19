Can we go back please? 17 show ring stars spotted at Royal Windsor Horse Show 2019

Couldn’t make last week’s Royal Windsor Horse Show, or want to re-live the magic again? Take a look at these 17 stunning combinations who took home top prizes at the show:



1. Reddit Royal Mirage

Matthew Procter rides Karl Morris’ eight-year-old 138cm show pony to take reserve in the section championship.

2. Young Lochinvar

The 2017 Hack of the Year lands the small hacks followed by the championship for owner/rider Ali Talbot.

3. Somerville Lad

Jill Day’s lightweight show hunter is crowned novice champion for producer Robert Walker, who also takes the four-year-olds with MHS Morning Master and the open hunter championship with View Point.

4. Master Of The House

The 12-year-old gelding wins the lightweight cobs and stands overall champion with Oliver Hood.

5. Lostock Up To The Mark

The impressive two-year-old skewbald colt is crowned in-hand coloured champion for Laura Matthews.

6. KBF Crescendo

Jayne Ross and the six-year-old mare — coloured champions at the RIHS last season — endure some of the worst weather of the week to take the coloured spoils.

7. Contepomi Cashel

Jamie Frost shows the Connemara stallion to perfection en-route to the overall mountain and moorland in-hand supreme for owner Cathy Wood.

8. Grandeur

Yvonne Jacques’ grey gelding and Jo Bates are victorious in the RoR class.

9. Bowland Dynamo

The small hunter class is won by Ros Crofts’ 2018 HOYS winner and Magnus Nicholson.

10. Brindlebrook Little Scoundrel

Jessica Ely gets a good tune out of the 12-year-old gelding to take the part-bred Arab title.

11. Brookdale Limited Edition

Guy Mears’ maxi cob is crowned ladies champion with producer Danielle Heath in the saddle, who also took the riding horse tricolours on the novice winner Times Square.

12. Aero

Fifteen-year-old Hallie Booty stands second in the amateur cobs out of 28 entries on her lovely heavyweight.

13. King Arthur

Emma Message leads Lucinda Baldry’s 20-year-old traditional stallion to clinch the senior in-hand championship.

14. Carlingfords King

Justine Armstrong Small and her own eight-year-old are victorious in the heavyweight working hunter class before scooping the section title.

15. Harrys Hunter

Harry Scalan’s six-year-old heavyweight hunter is reserve novice champion.

16. Laburnum Richard

The previous HOYS working hunter pony champion adds a third Windsor title to his tally with owner Amy Smith.

16. Randalstown Top Notch

Emily Proud rides the super-consistent coloured to win their amateur class.

17. Rossa Dancer

Lucy Lockwood tops the amateur hunter championship with her own heavyweight campaigner.