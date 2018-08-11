Royal Welsh highlights: 9 superb winners who reigned at the legendary show

It’s the biggest show in the calender for Welsh pony and cob breeders and enthusiasts and this year’s selection of big-moving winners at the Royal Welsh Show certainly didn’t disappoint.

Check out these nine stunning combinations who won major titles at this year’s July fixture:

1. Northwick Notorious

Ninety-nine Welsh cobs came forward for the ridden classes, with judges Sarah Chapman and Gwyn Dobbs finding a champion in Claire Evans’ 10-year-old bay stallion Northwick Notorious. Claire previously claimed this win in 2015 with Yswain Ameranthus.

2. Circus Isaak

Circus Isaak, produced and ridden by Carl Owen for owner Gwen Parry-Jones netted the ridden cob honours.

3. Carn Nicholas Tom

Gerwyn Rees’ eight-year-old piebald stallion Carn Nicholas Tom stood reserve in the overall in-hand championship and the Cuddy qualifier, shown by Gerwyn’s grandson Matthew Carr.

4. Senny Kendal

George Mitchell’s Section A Senny Kendal trotted his way to the driving championship.

5. Stoujeshoeve Escudo

Reserve supreme was Stougjeshoeve Escudo, owned by Geert Verbaas from Holland. He was also the choice for the Cuddy in-hand ticket. Escudo was youngstock and reserve male champion here in 2012 and was second in his class in 2014.

6. Tyrllawn Princess Teegan

Dawn Groom’s three-year-old chestnut filly Tyrllawn Princess Teegan was youngstock and overall Welsh section C champion.

7. Penboeth Bamboo

Penboeth Bamboo, a 12-year-old barren mare owned Phillip and Jordan Powell bagged the Welsh section A championship

8. Penstrumbly Our Latif

Out of 3,141 catalogued entries, the six-year-old chestnut Welsh part-bred Penstrumbly Our Latif (Tiff) and Tori Thomas landed the supreme ridden and overall supreme of show titles.

9. Danaway Cracklin Rose

The chestnut roan broodmare Danaway Cracklin Rose — now 16-years-0ld — took home the Prince of Wales Cup for the champion in-hand Welsh cob. In 110 years, this is the ninth time the cup has left Wales and the fourth time it has gone to the Danaway stud.

