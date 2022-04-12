A charming four-bedroom period cottage with three stables, paddocks, studio and lovely hacking for less than you might expect…





A delightful cottage in Kent complete with stabling for three horses has come on the market with a guide price of £790,000, but will you be looking to schedule a viewing?

Rowan Cottage is located off a quiet rural country lane with panoramic views over rolling countryside. The village of Hawkhurst is around one and a half miles away, while the towns of Cranbrook, Tenterden and Royal Tunbridge Wells are all within easy reach.

Local equestrian centres include Duckhurst Farm (10 miles), White Horse Farm EC (27 miles), Woodlands EC (30 miles) and Coldblow Equestrian (20 miles).

If you like to show sign up to BSPS Area 14.

The location of Kent County Show is just over 22 miles from the front door, while the South of England Showground takes just over an hour to travel to.

If you prefer to hunt head out with the the East Kent Hunt, or the Kent and Surrey Bloodhounds are just slightly further afield.

Cross-country facilities are on offer at Bonfleur, which is 14 miles away.

Chilham Castle is just over 45 minutes away by car or lorry.

You will need to get in touch with the experts at Equus Property if your interest has been sparked.

Let us take you for a wander around…

The cottage is set within 1.2 acres of gardens and paddocks. The home is located off a quiet rural lane and the area offers some stunning off-road hacking.

The pasture land is set to the rear and comprises of one main paddock and another area currently set aside as a smallholding for livestock.

The equestrian facilities include an L-shaped timber stable block of three loose boxes, hay/feed room and rug room with post and railed concrete yard.

The property has been extended by the current owners to now include three or four bedrooms. To the side of the cottage is a detached timber studio/home office including a kitchenette and shower room with toilet.

A large country kitchen with breakfast bar creates a focal point of the interior and there is an impressive inglenook fireplace with wood burner in the sitting room plus separate vaulted dining room.

The exposed wooden beams are just one feature of the home which give it a cosy, country feel.

