A super family home with nine stables, 22 acres and an arena





This property is the ideal horsey setting, complete with pristine paddocks, arena, neat wooden stables and a four bedroom home. Plus, if you fancy a spot of fishing, there are two ponds to choose from.

Rose Hill is on the edge of the market town of Brewood and is ten miles from the centre of Wolverhampton. From here, you catch direct trains to London Euston (1hr 49 mins), Bristol (1hr 32 mins), Liverpool Lime Street (1hr 27 mins) and Manchester Piccadilly (1hr 10 mins).

Local equestrian centres include Priory Farm (15 mins), Kingswood (14 mins), Ashwood Equestrian (27 mins), Pickering Grange (1hr).

The expansive Vale View is one hour and 20 minutes away.

For racing fans, Wolverhampton Racecourse is on the doorstep at just 24 minutes away.

Rose Hill is on the market for £1.1m with Paul Carr Estate Agents. Let’s take a look around…

This place has such a tidy equestrian set-up with plenty of acreage – 22 in total. There’s a school, multiple tack rooms and electric fenced paddocks.

As well as the fishing ponds, there’s also an annexe in the grounds with Airbnb potential.

Inside the Victorian farmhouse, you’ll find both formal and informal dining options, a country kitchen and a living room with exposed timbers and wood burning stove.

Upstairs, you’ll find the four bedrooms, one of which is en-suite, and the family bathroom.

