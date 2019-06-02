Ready for the quiet life? A horsey haven with immaculate stable yard, outdoor arena and a period farmhouse…

If you’re fed up with the hustle and bustle of life and fancy packing up and moving somewhere quiet and peaceful with your horses, then maybe this equestrian property settled in the stunning Suffolk countryside is the place for you.

North Lane Farm is situated on the edge of the hamlet of Pixey Green just outside the village of Fressingfield. The house is in a rural position and is set down a private drive, surrounded by mature gardens and post and railed paddocks.

Other destinations nearby include: Stradbroke (2.2 miles), Eye (8 miles) and Halesworth (11.7 miles).

Equestrian centres within easy reach include: Bardwell Manor (23 miles), Newton Hall Equitation (22 miles) and Topthorn Arena (14 miles).

Check out the cross-country schooling facilities on offer at Poplar Park (27 miles).

Hunting in the area is with the Suffolk Hunt once the season comes around and your local showing society will be BSPS Area 16.

Your local riding club is Halesworth and District.

A couple of local shows held during the summer include Suffolk County and Woodbridge Horse Show.

Savills is offering this one for sale and it is currently priced at a solid £1m.

Could you see yourself calling this place your home?

Set in 16.5 acres of rolling countryside, this set-up has plenty of top quality grazing for the horses. The fields are currently split up into several paddocks and are all fenced with post and rail.

The stables are just as immaculate. There are six Loddon boxes including two large foaling boxes with stable doors to the front and windows to the rear. There are four further internal stables with a central tack room with a tie up area. There is also a loading bay.

There is no excuse for not scoring 10s in your dressage tests when you have this arena to practice in!

The home is a Grade II-listed farmhouse which has four bedrooms and is surrounded by pretty, well-maintained gardens.

The house has lots of period character with features including exposed beams, original mullion windows and wood burning stoves.

Fill the walls with pictures of your horses, as the current owners have…

We’ll definitely be buying some Lottery tickets this week…

