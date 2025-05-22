



On a beautiful spring morning recently, H&H was granted “access all areas” with legendary Flat trainer Sir Mark Prescott at his historic Heath House Stables in Newmarket, just as the turf season was shifting into top gear.

Here are just some of the highlights of a blissful few hours spent in the company of Sir Mark, his fantastic team and the exquisite racehorses.

Behind the scenes with Sir Mark Prescott at his historic Heath House Stables in Newmarket

The stables at Heath House is divided in two, split by a main road out of the town, and Osborne Stables is a delightful little courtyard built in 1704, making it the oldest stable block in Newmarket. This is where the youngest horses reside and traditions on this side of the road are kept sacrosanct, such as no wheelbarrows – grooms instead carry muck in sacks on their backs. Gravel, rubber matting and ivy-clad walls soften the environment for this nursery of juveniles.

“Horses love routine but they also need tiny amounts of variation too,” explains Sir Mark Prescott as his string of racehorses enjoy the first of two spins up the world famous gallops at Warren Hill. “Too much variation though and they worry.”

“This is what a £2.5million horse looks like,” Sir Mark reveals of the blue-blooded Alpinara, a two-year-old full-sister by Frankel to the all-conquering Alpinista, the hero of Europe’s richest race, the 2022 Prix De L’Arc De Triomphe. Sir Mark explains that the vast stable in which she resides was designed to accommodate a companion goat if needed.

Warren Hill must be one of England’s finest vantage points, high above this historic town on a glorious spring morning.

Every spacious stable in this historic Newmarket racing yard holds memories of equine stars from bygone eras but the current crop of racehorses living at Heath House Stables enjoy five-star luxury. Sir Mark’s theory behind keeping the yard small is “I want to have the best 50-horse stable in the world and give the horses the best we can afford. How many other yards can afford a swimming pool, treadmill and so on? The only thing I wish we had is turnout.”

After the string’s second canter, Sir Mark calls “Righto”, which is the signal for the whole ride to peel left in unison and it’s time for the horses to enjoy a pick of grass. The yard hack – a rare sight on the heath nowadays – grazes placidly unattended as his rider goes round loosening girths and nosebands.

“The hack was a useless racehorse who went unsold at the sales so I bought him back for £5,000,” says Sir Mark. “It was the best £5,000 I’ve ever spent on a horse.

“You see horses jigjogging back home because they don’t know whether they’re going back up the gallops again. But ours know their routine is two gallops up, girths loosened, pick of grass while they can relax and then head home.”

Sir Mark himself set out to become a jockey but broke his back in a “life-changing” fall at Wye Racecourse in 1965, after which he joined Jack Waugh at Heath House, taking over five years later. He has developed it into a state-of-the art yard where everything is done to make life easy for equines and humans alike.

“If someone had told me at the start of my career that I’d train over 2,000 winners I’d be delighted,” smiles Sir Mark. “If someone had told me I wouldn’t train a single Classic winner, I’d be horrified. But I don’t let it eat away at me.”

He rises at 3.40am every morning and “I’ve never been late for work,” he adds with a twinkle in his eye.

The full feature with Sir Mark Prescott and the team at Heath House Stables, appeared in the 15 May issue of Horse & Hound magazine.

