From the racecourse to the NEC: who was your favourite past winner of the SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse final?

Alex Robinson

Currently in its 17th year, the SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse series continues to grow in popularity.

The classes provide former racecourse stars with the opportunity to change careers and have their chance to shine in an different kind of spotlight.

The racehorse to riding horse competition is open to all with an ex-racehorse, professional or amateur. Qualifiers are held throughout the showing season and the finalists come together for the championship held at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

The 2019 finalists are:

Amalric and Sara Thorman

Clonard Lad and Paul Langrick

Desert Joe and Rebecca Court

Golden Bird and Richard Telford

Grandeur and Jo Bates

Hero Worship and Abigail Sole

Lough Inch and Lizzie Harris

Mr Oosh and Lynne Russell

Mumford and Collette McGoldrick

Qulinton and Thea Geake

Singing Hinnie and Katie Jerram-Hunnable

Valentine Jak and Donna Bamonte

We look back at the past 10 winners of the popular championship, but who will take the crown this year?

Don’t miss the 2019 SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse final held at the HOYS on Wednesday 2 October in the International Arena.

2009 – Jayne Ross and Amanda Bowlby’s Ironman Muldoon 

2010 – Sonya Fitch-Peyton and T Billingtons Blue Java

2011 – Katie Jerram and JM Jerrams Night Prayers

2012 – Vicky Smart and Rogers Revenge

2013 – Helen Newbold and Jason Newbolds Deep Reflection

2014 – Faye Hesketh and Flaygray

2015 – Sofia Scott and Paul Rachams Bridgham

2016 – Allister Hood and The Jackpots Jack the Giant

2017 – Rebecca Court and Ann Leftleys Beware Chalk Pit

2018 – Oliver Hood and Zoe Turners Gateshead

