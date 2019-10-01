From the racecourse to the NEC: who was your favourite past winner of the SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse final?

Currently in its 17th year, the SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse series continues to grow in popularity.
The classes provide former racecourse stars with the opportunity to change careers and have their chance to shine in an different kind of spotlight.
The racehorse to riding horse competition is open to all with an ex-racehorse, professional or amateur. Qualifiers are held throughout the showing season and the finalists come together for the championship held at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).
The 2019 finalists are:
Amalric and Sara Thorman
Clonard Lad and Paul Langrick
Desert Joe and Rebecca Court
Golden Bird and Richard Telford
Grandeur and Jo Bates
Hero Worship and Abigail Sole
Lough Inch and Lizzie Harris
Mr Oosh and Lynne Russell
Mumford and Collette McGoldrick
Qulinton and Thea Geake
Singing Hinnie and Katie Jerram-Hunnable
Valentine Jak and Donna Bamonte
We look back at the past 10 winners of the popular championship, but who will take the crown this year?
Don’t miss the 2019 SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse final held at the HOYS on Wednesday 2 October in the International Arena.
2009 – Jayne Ross and Amanda Bowlby’s Ironman Muldoon
2010 – Sonya Fitch-Peyton and T Billington’s Blue Java
2011 – Katie Jerram and JM Jerram’s Night Prayers
2012 – Vicky Smart and Rogers Revenge
2013 – Helen Newbold and Jason Newbold’s Deep Reflection
2014 – Faye Hesketh and Flaygray
2015 – Sofia Scott and Paul Racham’s Bridgham
2016 – Allister Hood and The Jackpot’s Jack the Giant
2017 – Rebecca Court and Ann Leftley’s Beware Chalk Pit
2018 – Oliver Hood and Zoe Turner’s Gateshead
For all the latest equestrian news and reports, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday. Catch the full report from the 2019 Horse of the Year Show in 10 October issue with full reports from the all the show ring action. Who will take the coveted supreme horse and pony titles held on the final day of the show?