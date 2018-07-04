Find out how Prince Harry spent his weekend

It was a thoroughly horsey weekend for Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, as he took to the polo field on two consecutive days for the Audi Polo Challenge at Coworth Park, Berkshire (30 June-1 July).

He and brother Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, teamed up for the Audi e-tron team on Saturday afternoon, playing alongside England six-goaler Malcolm Borwick and top New Zealander John-Paul Clarkin.

Playing in the attacking number one position, Prince Harry, who holds a respectable one-goal handicap, proved a pivotal player in his team’s 5-2 victory over Audi Quattro, captained by top Canadian player Fred Mannix, and also featuring the world number one female player, Nina Clarkin. Prince Harry scored three goals, including the final clincher in the last chukka, while Prince William, also a one-goaler, added another to the scoreboard.

Prince Harry returned to Coworth Park the following day alongside Malcolm, Charlie Hanbury and Ollie Cudmore, just edging out their opposition, led by England captain James Beim. Seven-goaler Beim’s side put up a strong fight, but Prince Harry’s team managed to hold on to secure another victory, 4-3.

In true polo style, actor Eddie Redmayne was on hand to present Sunday’s prizes — do you think he fancies coming to some eventing next?

The Princes have long been supporters of the Audi Polo Challenge, now in its 17th year and attended this year by actors Matt Smith, Naomi Harris, James Nesbitt and Vanessa Kirby, among many other famous faces. Money was raised for five charities across the weekend: Child Bereavement UK, Tusk Trust, The Gurkha Welfare Trust, Walking with the Wounded and the Household Cavalry Foundation. Over the past 16 years, the event has raised more than £2.5 million for various charities.

It’s been a polo-filled summer for the princes already, with Prince William having triumphed in the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy during the Beaufort Polo Club’s Gloucestershire Festival of Polo in early June, and Prince Harry having played alongside world number one Adolfo Cambiaso at British Polo Day on 27 June.

