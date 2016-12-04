Prepare to be amazed: 10 horsey Mannequin Challenges you can’t afford to miss

You might have noticed that your social media news feeds have been peppered with videos of people doing their best statue (or mannequin) impressions in recent weeks. This is all part of the worldwide Mannequin Challenge craze.

This viral movement, shared using the hashtag #MannequinChallenge, started in high schools in the United States at the beginning of November.

Of course, not to be left out of all the fun, people have managed to even get horses involved. Here’s a round-up of some of the best equestrian Mannequin Challenges that have been posted online.

There are some incredible moves in this hunting-themed video

Even the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment have had a go and it’s a great excuse to go behind the scenes with their horses

One man, many horses — this is just incredible

These horses know what the deal is

Don’t blink!

We have a faller!

This one is a bit spooky

Riding school style

The Pony Club put in a great effort

And finally one with a serious message