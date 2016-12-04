Prepare to be amazed: 10 horsey Mannequin Challenges you can’t afford to miss

You might have noticed that your social media news feeds have been peppered with videos of people doing their best statue (or mannequin) impressions in recent weeks. This is all part of the worldwide
Mannequin Challenge craze.
This viral movement, shared using the hashtag #MannequinChallenge, started in high schools in the United States at the beginning of November.
Of course, not to be left out of all the fun,
people have managed to even get horses involved. Here’s a round-up of some of the best equestrian Mannequin Challenges that have been posted online. There are some incredible moves in this hunting-themed video
So Yesterday whilst out hunting we had the idea of trying our very own mannequin challenge! So here she is the Carmarthenshire hunts very own mannequin challenge video #KeepStill #MannequinChallenge #CHC
Posted by
Bobby Thomas on Sunday, November 27, 2016 Even the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment have had a go and it’s a great excuse to go behind the scenes with their horses
Soldiers from The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment do the Mannequin Challenge, and so do their horses.
Posted by
British Army on Friday, November 25, 2016 One man, many horses — this is just incredible
MANNEQUINCHALLENGE VI
#MANNEQUINCHALLENGE VI – Là c'est très fort !✒ Soutenez notre association LA RESERVE, défense et de protection du cheval en devenant membre !http://www.la-reserve.info/devenir-membre.php╰▶ ORIGINAL VIDEO PAGE ® Copyright Santí Serra Campshttps://www.facebook.com/Santí-Serra-Camps-56552622908/
Posted by
Passion Equestre on Thursday, December 1, 2016 These horses know what the deal is
Don’t blink!
Mannequin Challenge Horses V
#MannequinChallengeHorses V – Les défis continus…╰▶ Soutenez l'association LA RESERVE, défense et de protection du cheval en devenant membre !http://www.la-reserve.info/devenir-membre.php☛ ORIGINAL PAGE ® Copyright Manege Stal SintelsYoutube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQi0DgGYXu6QQASrmLoQGw
Posted by
Passion Equestre on Sunday, November 27, 2016 We have a faller!
Quail Haven Farm – Mannequin Challenge
This is the best #MannequinChallenge we've seen! Sara Hartman (@JumperKrazy) and her friends at Quail Haven Farm in Vista, California NAILED IT!! Plus, see if you can spot the #RideHeelsDown "Everything Hurts" shirts! :O <3 (Y)(Featuring @kaileyylewis @ana.sofia.eq @boultbeequine @sara_hartman)
Posted by
Ride Heels Down on Wednesday, November 23, 2016 This one is a bit spooky
Mannequin challenge. Brush Creek Ranch edition.
Posted by
Jamie Messina on Thursday, December 1, 2016 Riding school style
Brookhouse got involved in the latest craze today 😀 the Mannequin Challenge 😀 fantastic guys well done! ! #mannequinchallenge
Posted by
Brookhouse Farm Riding School on Sunday, November 20, 2016 The Pony Club put in a great effort
Dwyfor Pony Club do the mannequin challenge!!#mannequinchallengeDwyfor pony club host their winter league showjumping this Sunday (27th November), please come along and support they have some fantastic raffle prizes 🏆
Posted by
Heidi O'Brien Equestrian on Wednesday, November 23, 2016 And finally one with a serious message
Mannequin Challenge
The BHS takes on the Mannequin Challenge, with an important message this Road Safety Week.Find out about our Dead Slow campaign: https://goo.gl/gRq1fI
Posted by
The British Horse Society on Friday, November 25, 2016