The greatest pony on Earth (probably), plus 7 other fun bits of horsey social media this week

Enjoy some of our favourite updates from equestrian social media channels during the past week. From a marvellous little pony to a main arena marriage proposal, it all happened on social media this week.

Don’t miss the exciting competition on this weekly page. Our favourite tweet each week will win either an Apatchy mini tablet case or an Apatchy cosmetic bag, personalised with your own initials. For more information about the competition and to find out who this week’s winner is, go to the bottom of this page.

Equestrian social media posts of the week



That’s the spot!

Scratch me just there🐷 A post shared by Isabelle Hilton-Jones (@isabellehiltonjones) on Aug 2, 2018 at 9:45am PDT

Kisses for this Olympic skiier



Not even the weather could dampen this pair’s performance



Well this is one way of doing a lap of honour



What a moment



Oops



What a lovely horse…



And congratulations to this week’s Social Media Post of the Week winner

…But this pony has stolen our hearts



If you like this, why not follow @horseandhound on twitter today?

Tweet of the week competition

The winner of the Horse & Hound tweet of the week competition can also be found by searching Twitter for #HHTweetOfTheWeek. The winner will receive an Apatchy mini tablet case (pictured left) or an Apatchy cosmetic bag (pictured below right), personalised with their initials.